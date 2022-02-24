Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Russia Attacks Ukraine: As It's Happening

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard soon after in Kyiv and other parts of the country, prompting outrage from U.S. President Joe Biden who warned of a "catastrophic loss of life."

Follow the latest news as it happens:

10:08 a.m.: All Russian diplomatic staff have been evacuated from Ukriane, the Russian Embassy in Kyiv told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

6:00 a.m.: In a televised address, Putin announces "I have made the decision of a military operation." He calls on Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms, claiming he wanted a "demilitarization" of the former Soviet state but not its occupation. 

