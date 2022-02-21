Russian Troops at Ukraine's Border Face 'Nightmare' Living Conditions

Russian troops stationed in the town of Dolbino near the Ukrainian border have been living in “nightmare” conditions, sleeping on cramped floors and going without military food rations for days, according to social media reports and rights advocates interviewed by The Moscow Times.

The soldiers from the Taman and Kantemirovskaya Divisions are stationed in the town of Dolbino 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. They have gone without food rations and proper accommodation for the last five days, with soldiers forced to pay out-of-pocket for supplies.

Photos circulating on Russian social media platform VK show dozens of soldiers sleeping on the floor of a tiled room.

The conditions were first noticed after local residents reported an influx of soldiers and conscripts who claimed they had been left at the train station by military officers.