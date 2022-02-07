No Major Breakthroughs Expected From Putin-Macron Meeting – Kremlin

The Kremlin said Monday that a meeting of the French and Russian leaders in Moscow was very important in resolving tensions over Ukraine, but that significant breakthroughs could not be expected.

"The situation is too complex to expect decisive breakthroughs in one meeting," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters ahead of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Macron's visit to Russia was "very important," Peskov said, as France also holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

He said that a "substantive and lengthy" discussion was expected when the two leaders meet later on Monday.

"Macron told Putin himself that he is coming with certain ideas to find possible options for defusing tensions in Europe," Peskov added.