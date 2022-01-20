In Photos: St. Petersburg Grapples With Ice-Covered Streets
St. Petersburg residents have seen the most ice coverage on their streets and sidewalks in years this week.
Hundreds of people have landed in the hospital after slipping and falling, while local authorities face criticism for failing to deal with the situation.
Here's a look at Russia's ice-covered northern capital:
Sergey Yermokhin / TASS
Sergey Yermokhin / TASS
Sergey Yermokhin / TASS
Anatoly Maltsev / EPA / TASS
Sergey Yermokhin / TASS
Andrei Chepakin / TASS
Anatoly Maltsev / EPA / TASS