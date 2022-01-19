Biden Says Invading Ukraine Would be 'Disaster' For Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that Russia would pay a stiff price for invading Ukraine, including a heavy human toll and deep harm to its economy.

"If they actually do what they're capable of doing with the force they've massed on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia," Biden said in a press conference.

"Our allies and partners are ready to impose severe costs and significant harm on Russia and the Russian economy," he said.

The U.S. leader said that the Russian force would likely be able to prevail over time against the weaker Ukrainian military.

However, he said, "The cost of going into Ukraine in terms of physical loss of life, for the Russians ... it's going to be heavy."