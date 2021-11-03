Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s Cremation Business Sees Investment Boost as Covid Mortality Surges

By Uliana Pavlova
A crematorium in Russia's third-largest city of Novosibirsk. Kirill Kukhmar / TASS

Russian investors are taking interest in the crematorium business as Russians continue to die from the coronavirus at unprecedented rates — all while the country’s cemetery business is riddled with corruption, industry figures told The Moscow Times. 

Russia has one of the world’s highest excess death tolls from Covid, both on absolute terms and after adjusting for population, with new infections and deaths surging to pandemic highs in recent weeks. As the death toll rises, Russians are increasingly choosing to cremate their loved ones rather than bury them, industry leaders said. 

“Interest in building crematoriums has significantly increased over the past few months,” Pavel Kodysh, president of the Russian Union of Burial Organizations and Crematoriums, told The Moscow Times. 

According to the association’s estimates, there are currently only 30 crematoriums in Russia. Some are state-run while others are privately owned. 

The demand for cremation is mainly driven by cost concerns, Ilya Boltunov, the head of the Cranes funeral home, told The Moscow Times. 

In addition to dealing with the grief of losing a loved one, many Russians are forced to pay hidden fees during the process of burying the body at a specific cemetery, he said, linking these fees to rampant corruption within the industry. 

“The cemetery business is one of the most monopolized and corrupt industries in Russia,” Boltunov said. “Cremating bodies is a more transparent business model compared to [paying] extensive bribes to organizations that own a monopoly on cemeteries.”

According to Boltuov, the industry is poorly regulated, which allows corrupt organizations to create artificial problems and charge clients extra for their resolution. 

So while it costs approximately 40,000 rubles ($560) to bury a body at a cemetery, businesses tack on bribes in the form of “additional services” that can amount to up to 100,000 rubles ($1,400) extra, Bortunov said. In contrast, the average cost of cremation is around 20,000 rubles ($280).

Kodysh, the head of Russia’s burial organization and crematorium union, denied that burial prices were increasing due to the rise in Covid deaths, however, saying any additional fees count separately. 

“The increased mortality rate from Covid did not affect prices,” Kodysh told The Moscow Times. 

“If people take money for additional services, then these are naturally additional services, but this is not the case,” he said.

Uliana Pavlova

Read more

fatal crash

Russian Cargo Plane Crashes in Siberia With 7 on Board – Ministry

The Antonov An-12 aircraft "disappeared from radars" during its final approach outside the city of Irkutsk.
ice and fire

Rare Forest Fire Hits Winter Tundra in Far East Russia

“The tundra is usually covered with snow at this time of year, so such fires occur extremely rarely.”
Testing the rules

Moscow Raids Firms Violating Lockdown, as Small Businesses Call for Help

Owners say weak support from the government has left them with no choice but to carry on working.
russia's response

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | Nov. 3

Record deaths. Cases climbing. Partial lockdowns.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.