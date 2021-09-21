Communist Party Rallies in Moscow After Remote Vote Upsets

Members of Russia’s Communist Party gathered in the pouring rain in central Moscow on Monday evening after parliamentary election results showed their candidates seeing their initial strong leads reverse.

Several Communist Party candidates who appeared set to win their races during the Sept. 17-19 parliamentary and local polls suddenly fell behind candidates from the ruling, pro-Kremlin United Russia party as soon as election officials started releasing e-voting results.

Party leaders said they will not recognize the remote voting results and some senior members called for supporters to gather in Moscow’s central Pushkin Square.

A couple of hundred people gathered in the square in rainy weather to protest the election results with close police monitoring, according to an AFP report from the scene.

“Russia will be free,” the crowd chanted, a slogan popularized by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.