Moscow Announces Car Raffle to Boost Vaccination Drive

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Sunday that residents of the Russian capital who get their first coronavirus jab will now take part in a lottery to win a car.

The move comes as authorities seek to speed up Russia's vaccination drive that has stagnated while new infections in Moscow and across the country are on the rise.

"From June 14 until July 11, 2021, citizens who get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine will become participants in a car lottery," Sobyanin announced on his website.

Every week five cars will be raffled out, each worth around 1 million rubles ($13,900).

"But of course the main gain for those who get vaccinated cannot be compared to any car — it is their own health and peace of mind," Sobyanin said.

The mayor — who was vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V in May last year — added that two days ago he got a booster jab and "feels well."

Sobyanin sounded the alarm over the spike in cases earlier this week and announced the reopening of field hospitals and introduced a "non-working" week until June 20.