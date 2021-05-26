Lukashenko Defends ‘Legal’ Plane Diversion to Belarus, Kremlin Backs Him

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Wednesday that he had acted “legally” in diverting a Ryanair flight with a dissident on board and slammed the West for “crossing red lines.”

The Athens-to-Vilnius flight carrying a wanted opposition activist Roman Protasevich was forced to make a landing in Minsk on Sunday over a supposed bomb scare, prompting several EU carriers to stop flights over Belarus.

“Don’t blame me. I was acting legally to protect my people. That’s how it will continue to be,” Lukashenko said in an address to parliament, according to the state-run Belta news agency.

The Kremlin said it saw no reason not to trust his statements, in which he claimed the flight was ordered to be grounded following a bomb threat that was sent from Switzerland.

"If this is not the case, then, probably, someone will refute it. There are no refutations yet," Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters after Lukashenko's speech.