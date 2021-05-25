Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin 'Regrets' European Plans to Avoid Belarus Airspace

By AFP
imago images / Scanpix / TASS

The Kremlin said Tuesday it regrets Europe's plans to cut air links with ex-Soviet Belarus and avoid its airspace after the diversion of a Ryanair flight carrying an opposition activist.

The aircraft traveling from Athens to Vilnius landed in the Belarus capital Minsk after a supposed bomb threat.

The incident caused a global outcry, with EU-based carriers cutting air links with Belarus and European leaders warning of fresh sanctions.

"We can only express regret. It is very expensive for any company to fly around the territory of a rather large country located in the center of Europe," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"In the end these recommendations will cost the passengers of the planes, who will be in the air for an extra half-hour or hour," he said.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and his allies are already under European and U.S. sanctions for the handling of protests that gripped the country after a disputed presidential vote in August 2020. 

Opposition journalist Roman Protasevich, who was aboard the diverted Ryanair flight, was arrested at Minsk airport and authorities say he is being held in a pre-trial detention center.

His girlfriend Sofiya Sapega, a Russian national who was with him on the flight, was also detained. 

Peskov said he "hopes that in the near future" she will be released. 

"Unfortunately, our citizens are being detained in different parts of the world. We always provide legal assistance," he said.

Protasevich, 26, fled to Europe in 2019 from where he co-ran the Nexta Telegram channels, a key Belarus opposition media that helped mobilize protesters.

In Belarus he faces charges of organizing mass unrest, an offense punishable by up to 15 years in jail. 

Read more

russia's response

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | May 25

Deaths approach 120,000. Mass vaccination.
GLOBAL OUTRAGE

Explainer: Events Surrounding Belarus Flight ‘Hijacking’

The forced landing of a European commercial flight with a dissident on board has caused East-West tensions to flare.
FIRST MEETING

Putin Accepts Biden’s Summit Invitation – Kommersant

The White House said top U.S. and Russian diplomats met in Geneva to discuss the planned summit.
INFORMATION SPACE

Russia Wants to Exempt State Media From ‘Foreign Agent’ Scrutiny

A draft bill requires only commercial, and not state media, to be subjected to financial audits.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.