Russians Mark Day of Mourning After School Shooting
Mourners laid flowers Wednesday at the gates of a Russian school where a day earlier a lone gunman killed nine people, mostly children, in one of the country's worst shooting incidents in recent history.
Flags were flown at half-mast on official buildings Wednesday, an official day of mourning, while funerals were planned for some of the dead later in the day.
