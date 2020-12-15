Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Oliver Stone Receives Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Despite Age Concerns

Updated:
Oliver Stone Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin.ru / TASS

U.S. filmmaker Oliver Stone said he has received Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus despite the country's mass rollout not covering his age group.

Russia launched nationwide Covid-19 vaccine distribution late last week among high-risk health, education and other workers aged 18 to 60. Experts have warned it could be harmful for patients aged 60 and older, who develop more severe forms of Covid-19 and have the highest death rates.

“I got a vaccine a few days ago. I don’t know if it’ll work but I heard good things about the Russian vaccine,” Stone, 74, told Russia’s Channel One state broadcaster.

Stone, who had been touring Russia’s nuclear plants for his upcoming climate change documentary, said in an interview that aired Monday he plans to return to receive the second shot.

“I’m hopeful. It’s a very good vaccine, I don’t understand why it’s being ignored in the West,” Stone, who filmed a series of flattering interviews with Putin ahead of the Russian president’s 2018 re-election, said through a dubbed voiceover translation.

Developers of Sputnik V said this fall they launched trials among 150 volunteers aged over 60 to determine its safety.

Around 320,000 doses have gone into distribution as part of the mass vaccination campaign so far, Sputnik V’s developers have said. Russia’s sovereign wealth fund that finances and markets the vaccine said more than 200,000 Russians have been inoculated outside post-registration trials.

Developers on Monday said data obtained three weeks after volunteers received the first of two Sputnik V doses showed 91.4% efficacy and 100% against severe cases.

Russia has confirmed some 2.7 million infections and nearly 47,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Read more about: Sputnik V

Read more

latest results

Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Is 91.4% Effective, Developers Confirm

The vaccine's developers said they will use their data to seek accelerated registration in other countries.
info wars

Russian Military Slams Foreign Anti-Vaccine ‘Sabotage’

Scientists both within Russia and abroad have raised concerns over the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine's data.
Covid Geopolitics

Russia Denies Turkish Report of Sputnik Vaccine Refusal

A Turkish newspaper report saying Turkey had rejected Russia's vaccine was later called "fake news."
LACK OF TRUST

As Russia Begins Mass Coronavirus Vaccination, Its Medics Aren't On Board

Skepticism among the medical community will make a nationwide Sputnik V push difficult.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.