Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

St. Petersburg Developer’s Stepson Run Over by Military Vehicle at Birthday Party

The military re-enactment took place during a birthday celebration. Vadim Savitsky / Russian Defense Ministry

The stepson of a St. Petersburg construction mogul was run over and killed by an armored vehicle at a military re-enactment celebrating his stepbrother's birthday, media reported Sunday.

The armored personnel carrier allegedly started moving with Andrei Kozhevin, 38, lying in its path after the driver “thought” he received a takeoff signal, according to the Life Shot tabloid.

Kozhevin had been the co-founder of a St. Petersburg engineering firm with his stepbrother Mikhail Skorov, whose birthday celebration led to the tragic event.

Kozhevin’s stepfather and ruble billionaire Arkady Skorov, 61, recounted Saturday’s incident to Life Shot: “They were all on board the APCs and there was an order to dismount and assume a horizontal position.”

“The APC then took off and ran him over,” Skorov was quoted as saying.

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into safety standards violations against the head of a military-patriotic youth organization who was allegedly behind the wheel. Alexander Toropov, chairman of the Krasnaya Zvezda patriotic group, faces up to six years in prison if found guilty. 

St. Petersburg business publications estimated Skorov’s net worth at 19.1 billion rubles ($251 million) in 2019.

The Russian Armed Forces’ western military district said its hardware was not involved in the deadly incident, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Read more

high pressure

Presidential Guard Dies by Suicide Inside Kremlin – Reports

His colleagues linked his suicide to increased overtime hours and his employers’ indifference to work conditions, media reported.
learn from home

Moscow, St. Petersburg Universities Go Remote as Virus Surges

Russia’s two largest cities make up nearly one-third of the country’s 2.3 million infections.
'DARK FORCES'

QAnon Gains Traction in Russia

The coronavirus pandemic has boosted the popularity of the pro-Trump viral conspiracy theory.
racism scandal

Obama Blackface Skit on Kremlin-Funded TV Sparks Outrage

“We now go live to the dark side of America’s history,” the host says before introducing the fake Obama.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.