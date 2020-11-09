Deal Struck to End Nagorno-Karabakh War

Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached an agreement to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Facebook early Tuesday morning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed details of the deal minutes later in a televised statement.

“I have signed a statement on the termination of the Karabakh war along with the Russian and Azerbaijani presidents,” Pashinyan wrote.

The agreement came into effect at 01:00 local time — minutes before the announcements.

The deal provides for “the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Putin said.

He said both sides would maintain their current territorial positions as part of the deal — suggesting Azerbaijan will keep hold of the military gains it has achieved since the start of the conflict — and that a prisoner exchange will take place. Major transport connections between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia will also be unblocked.

Putin said he expects the agreement “will create the conditions for a long-term settlement.”

The peace deal comes after Azerbaijan captured the key town of Shusha, the second largest in the region, after weeks of military victories for Baku and bloody fighting that has killed thousands of fighters and dozens of civilians. The conflict has also seen cities and villages destroyed by missile strikes and accusations of attacks on residential settlements that the United Nations warned could amount to “war crimes.”