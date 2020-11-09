Deal Struck to End Nagorno-Karabakh War

Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached an agreement to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Facebook early Tuesday morning.
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed details of the deal minutes later in a televised statement.
“I have signed a statement on the termination of the Karabakh war along with the Russian and Azerbaijani presidents,” Pashinyan wrote.
The agreement came into effect at 01:00 local time — minutes before the announcements.
The deal provides for “the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Putin said.
He said both sides would maintain their current territorial positions as part of the deal — suggesting Azerbaijan will keep hold of the military gains it has achieved since the start of the conflict — and that a prisoner exchange will take place. Major transport connections between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia will also be unblocked.
Putin said he expects the agreement “will create the conditions for a long-term settlement.”
The peace deal comes after Azerbaijan captured the key town of Shusha, the second largest in the region, after weeks of military victories for Baku and bloody fighting that has killed thousands of fighters and dozens of civilians. The conflict has also seen cities and villages destroyed by missile strikes and accusations of attacks on residential settlements that the United Nations warned could amount to “war crimes.”
In a frantic day of fighting Monday, Azerbaijan also accidentally downed a Russian military helicopter, killing two Russian service personnel and injuring a third.
Pashinyan has come in for harsh criticism at home for military losses, with 17 Armenian opposition parties calling for his resignation Monday.
He said signing the deal was "unbelievably painful for me and our people," but took the “decision as a result of a deep analysis of the military situation.”
Three previous ceasefire agreements have broken down within minutes of being signed.
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly said Armenia’s withdrawal from seven districts around Nagorno-Karabakh which were occupied by Armenian forces would be a precondition to peace and negotiations over the future status of the breakaway region — internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but under de facto control of Armenia-backed separatists.
Two former Soviet republics, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been bitter rivals for more than thirty years. War first flared up over the region in the late 1980s and early 1990s, as the fall of the Soviet Union thrust Nagorno-Karabakh into a precarious position — home to a majority Armenian population but with a notable Azeri minority and within Azerbaijan’s new international borders. The 1988-94 war left around 25,000 dead and there were numerous reports of war crimes and the killing of civilians by both sides.
Numerous peace initiatives over the past decades failed to normalize relations between Yerevan and Baku despite various international agreements and proposals being put forward. There have also been frequent military skirmishes along the heavily-militarized front line. The most recent conflict started at the end of September with Azerbaijani advances into territory held by Armenia and has seen Baku make sweeping gains thanks to its more advanced military equipment, analysts say.