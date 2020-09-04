Typhoon Maysak Batters Russia's Far East
The storm killed at least three people and caused serious damage across the Primorye region.
At least three people died and dozens were injured when Typhoon Maysak hit Russia’s Far East on Thursday.
The storm unmoored a floating dry dock, causing it to slam into some of the vessels making up Russia's Pacific Fleet.
Regional prosecutors said two of nine crew members were killed when a floating crane beached onto Ussuri Bay. The regional administration said one man was killed by a falling tree in a nearby village.
Here's a snapshot of the damage.
The storm unmoored a floating dry dock, causing it to slam into some of the vessels making up Russia's Pacific Fleet.
Regional prosecutors said two of nine crew members were killed when a floating crane beached onto Ussuri Bay. The regional administration said one man was killed by a falling tree in a nearby village.
Here's a snapshot of the damage.
Yury Smituyk / TASS
Yury Smituyk / TASS
Yury Smituyk / TASS
Yury Smituyk / TASS
Yury Smituyk / TASS
Yury Smituyk / TASS