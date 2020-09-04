Support The Moscow Times!
High winds reached speeds of up to 43 meters per second.
Yury Smituyk / TASS

Typhoon Maysak Batters Russia's Far East

The storm killed at least three people and caused serious damage across the Primorye region.

At least three people died and dozens were injured when Typhoon Maysak hit Russia’s Far East on Thursday.

The storm unmoored a floating dry dock, causing it to slam into some of the vessels making up Russia's Pacific Fleet.

Regional prosecutors said two of nine crew members were killed when a floating crane beached onto Ussuri Bay. The regional administration said one man was killed by a falling tree in a nearby village.

Here's a snapshot of the damage.
The wind was strong enough to upturn eighteen-wheelers.
Yury Smituyk / TASS
Stormy weather in Vladivostok, the home of Russia's Pacific Fleet.
Yury Smituyk / TASS
More than 150,000 of the region’s 1.9 million residents have been left without power
Yury Smituyk / TASS
At least 55 people sought medical attention, mostly for bruises and foreign objects in the eye.
Yury Smituyk / TASS
Maysak was the ninth typhoon of the season and the fourth to hit the peninsula in 2020.
Yury Smituyk / TASS
The typhoon buffeted Vladivostok's Russky Bridge.
Yury Smituyk / TASS
