The bridges and banners went up for the occasion.
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

Russia's Naval Fleet Goes on Display in Annual Parade

Russia held its annual Navy Day commemorations in St. Petersburg on Sunday with a parade that showed off the country’s best ships, nuclear submarines and naval aviation.

The parade took place as President Vladimir Putin has boasted of the Navy's growing capabilities and amid ongoing tensions with NATO.

Here's a look at the nautical display on the waters of the Neva:
Putin oversaw the parade in his hometown of St. Petersburg. During his speech, he said the Russian Navy would soon be equipped with hypersonic nuclear strike weapons and underwater nuclear drones in addition to receiving 40 new vessels this year.
Kremlin.ru
In recent years, Putin has called improving the Russian Navy's combat capabilities a priority and says the share of modern ships should exceed 70% of its fleet by 2027.
Kremlin.ru
A submarine emerges from the depths with its crew standing at attention.
Kremlin.ru
Many people flocked to the waterfront to watch the parade. This spot, with the Peter and Paul Fortress visible in the background, must have been an especially picturesque viewpoint.
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Naval officers stand on board a Nanuchka-class corvette.
Kremlin.ru
Russia has struggled to modernize its Navy since 2014, when Kiev banned the sale of the Ukrainian-made engines to Russia over Moscow's annexation of Crimea.
Kremlin.ru
A naval marching band provides the soundtrack to the showcase.
Kremlin.ru
Some of the Navy's more old-fashioned vessels made an appearance as well.
Kremlin.ru
Russian warships and naval aircraft have had standoffs with NATO ships and aircraft in the Black, Baltic and Mediterranean seas in recent years.
Kremlin.ru
A flyover of naval aircraft closed the event.
Kremlin.ru
