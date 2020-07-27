Russia's Naval Fleet Goes on Display in Annual Parade
Russia held its annual Navy Day commemorations in St. Petersburg on Sunday with a parade that showed off the country’s best ships, nuclear submarines and naval aviation.
The parade took place as President Vladimir Putin has boasted of the Navy's growing capabilities and amid ongoing tensions with NATO.
Here's a look at the nautical display on the waters of the Neva:
Kremlin.ru
Kremlin.ru
Kremlin.ru
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Kremlin.ru
Kremlin.ru
Kremlin.ru
Kremlin.ru
Kremlin.ru
Kremlin.ru