Barred Belarus Opposition Candidate Flees to Moscow

A Belarussian opposition politician barred from presidential elections has fled to Moscow fearing arrest, his campaign team told AFP on Friday. Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko is running for a sixth term in the Aug. 9 election and his regime has cracked down on the opposition ahead of the ballot, detaining protesters and would-be candidates.

Valery Tsepkalo, who was not allowed to register as a candidate, has "gone to Moscow with his children, fearing for his safety," Alexei Urban, a spokesman for the former diplomat, told AFP. His wife, Veronika Tsepkalo, is remaining in Belarus to help the campaign of the leading rival to Lukashenko standing in the polls, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Veronika Tsepkalo told Belarussian Tut.by news site that she and her husband decided he should leave with their children after they received "information from reliable sources that they plan to detain my husband on spurious grounds." She said that two days previously prosecutors had visited their children's school and asked teachers to write statements. "As I understand, they have launched the process of depriving me of parental rights," she said. "That's why we took the decision to get Valery and the children out of Belarus because we see a real threat and danger." Lukashenko, a former collective farm director, has ruled the ex-Soviet country since 1994, suppressing and jailing opposition figures and holding elections not ruled free and fair by European observers.