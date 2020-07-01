Russia Emerges From Coronavirus Quarantine, in Photos
As regions across Russia have ended their coronavirus lockdowns and reopened businesses, life is slowly returning to normal across much of the country.
Although safety guidelines like masks and social distancing are still in place in many cities, Russians are ready to get out and enjoy the summer while it lasts.
Here's a look at Russians across the country as they emerge from lockdown:
Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS
Mikhail Metzel / TASS
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
Alexander Ryumin / TASS
Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS
Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS
Alexander Demianchuk / TASS
Peter Kovalev / TASS
Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS