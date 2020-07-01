Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia Emerges From Coronavirus Quarantine, in Photos

As regions across Russia have ended their coronavirus lockdowns and reopened businesses, life is slowly returning to normal across much of the country.

Although safety guidelines like masks and social distancing are still in place in many cities, Russians are ready to get out and enjoy the summer while it lasts.

Here's a look at Russians across the country as they emerge from lockdown:
Two girls decide what to order off the menu at a cafe. As restaurants opened in Moscow on June 9, Russia's consumer health watchdog released sanitary guidelines that require groups of people to be seated at least 1.5 meters apart.
Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS
Muscovites rushed outside to take a stroll in the warm weather, reviving the Russian capital's city center.
Mikhail Metzel / TASS
Street performers and other vendors have also returned to the capital's streets, albeit with face masks.
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
Going for a swim at the Luzhniki Olympic Sports Complex's Aquatic Sports Palace. The aquatic center re-opened to the public on June 23.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
Students at Ryazan State Medical University observe social distancing as they attend their graduation ceremony.
Alexander Ryumin / TASS
As many countries' borders remain closed, Russians instead flock to the sunny beaches of Sochi on the Black Sea coast.
Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS
More than 70 Russian regions are set to open to domestic tourism on July 1. Russia's Federal Tourism Agency has launched a website to track current coronavirus safety rules for visitors from specific Russian regions.
Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS
Although St. Petersburg has also exited quarantine, the countries second-largest city had the highest coronavirus mortality rate among all Russian cities in the month of April, with a 4.7% mortality rate.
Alexander Demianchuk / TASS
Even though most non-essential businesses have reopened, clients and staff are generally required to wear masks and have their temperatures measured upon entering.
Peter Kovalev / TASS
Teenagers hang out in Palace Square in St. Petersburg, a spot normally packed with tourists waiting to enter the Hermitage Museum. All museums and cultural establishments remain closed across the country for now.
Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS
A man boxes outside in the Ivanovo region. In many regions, fitness clubs and other sports establishments are still closed, meaning one needs to get creative when working out.
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS
Sellers at a market in the town of Yuryevets. Authorities in the Ivanovo region have allowed family walks, bicycle rides and the reopening of non-food retail shops as it eases lockdown restrictions.
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS
Read more about: Coronavirus

More image galleries

v-day display

In Photos: Russia's Post-Coronavirus WWII Parade Marks 75 Years Since Soviet Victory

Postponed by the coronavirus, Russia's Victory Day parade showcased the country's military might.
heavy traffic

Tanks Roll Through Moscow for Victory Day Rehearsal

Muscovites lined the streets to watch, but concerns still persist over the safety of holding such an event during a pandemic.
post-quarantine rush

Moscow Flocks to Reopened Restaurant Patios After Virus Lockdown

Muscovites are packing restaurant verandas as they return to their pre-Covid lives, but at what cost?
Military mega-church

Russia Consecrates Grandiose Armed Forces Cathedral

Hundreds of members of the Armed Forces attended, eschewing face masks and social distancing.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.