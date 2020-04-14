Kiev Says 'No Open Fire' in Forests of Chernobyl Nuclear Zone

Ukraine said Tuesday only small isolated fires remain at the scene of a blaze that erupted 10 days ago in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, scene of the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986. "There is no open fire," the emergency services said in a statement, adding that radiation levels are within the norm.

This map, released by the tour operators, supposedly shows how close the fire is now to the #Chernobyl power station itself. pic.twitter.com/2KAE6aQNKA — Patrick Reevell (@Reevellp) April 13, 2020

Chernobyl polluted a large swathe of Europe when its fourth reactor exploded in April 1986. People are not allowed to live within 30 kilometers (18 miles) of the power station. Police have said the fire was sparked on April 4 by a man burning dry grass near the exclusion zone around the ruined reactor. The flames spread quickly, fanned by strong winds. Kiev has mobilized helicopters and more than 400 firefighters, with planes dropping hundreds of tons of water on the fire. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday he is "closely" following the situation and was "grateful for the courage" of the firefighters. On Tuesday the president said he will hear a report from the chairman of the emergency service and that "society should know the truth and be safe." Oleksandr Syrota, head of the Chernobyl information center, welcomed reports of rain in the exclusion zone as "good news" on Facebook.

news Radiation Spike as Forest Fire Hits Chernobyl Nuclear Zone Read more