U.S. Intel Report on 2020 Russian Meddling Angers Trump – NYT

A U.S. intelligence briefing for lawmakers on Russia’s alleged efforts to help re-elect Donald Trump has angered the U.S. president, The New York Times reported Thursday. One source said Trump complained that his Democratic Party opponents would “weaponize” the intelligence about his support from Russian operatives eight months ahead of the vote. Moscow has consistently denied interfering in the 2016 and 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

Trump berated the outgoing acting director of national intelligence for allowing the Feb. 13 intel briefing on Russian meddling to take place, The New York Times cited five unnamed people familiar with the matter as saying. A week after the briefing, Trump announced that he plans to replace the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, with a supporter of his policies, Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell. Observers linked Grenell’s appointment to Trump’s longstanding skepticism toward the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help him get elected. “Trump is trying to whitewash or rewrite the narrative about Russia’s involvement in the election,” former intelligence official Andrea Kendall-Taylor told the publication.