Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today
Yury Smityuk / TASS

Russia's Air Force Stages Far East Training Flights

Russia's Air Force staged training flights this week at the Tsentralnaya Uglovaya airfield in the Far East Primorye region. During the drills, pilots simulated an air battle with enemy aircraft.

"The Su-35S aircrews conducted training to search, detect and destroy conventional enemy aircraft," the press service of the Pacific Fleet’s Eastern Military District said.

Here’s a look at highlights from the training:
A pilot waits in the cabin of a Sukhoi Su-35S fighter jet.
Yury Smityuk / TASS
Mikoyan MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircrafts acted as the "enemy" aircraft.
Yury Smityuk / TASS
The MiG-31BM supersonic fighter-interceptor is one of the world's fastest fighter jets in service.
Yury Smityuk / TASS
The MiG-31 is called Foxhound under NATO designation.
Yury Smityuk / TASS
An aircraft maintenance technician installs a drogue parachute during pre-flight preparations.
Yury Smityuk / TASS
Read more about: Defense

More image galleries

WINTER’S END

Moscow Makes Way for Annual Pancake Fest of Maslenitsa

Moscow is wasting no time in preparing for Maslenitsa, one of the most delicious holidays of the year.
kremlin restoration

Kremlin's Dormition Cathedral Undergoes Restoration

Russia's main cathedral is undergoing much needed repairs and restoration.
Downward cat pose

Cat Yoga Brings Muscovites Closer to Zen

An anti-cafe in central Moscow found the perfect solution to the post-New Year blues.
better safe than sorry

Russia Combats the Coronavirus, in Photos

Russia is doing everything from closing entry points along its Chinese border to telling Russians to give out fewer hugs and kisses.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.