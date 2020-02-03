Russia to Start Evacuating Citizens from Wuhan, Stops Passenger Trains to China

Russia plans to start evacuating its citizens on Monday from Wuhan, the epicenter of an epidemic in central China, and has suspended direct passenger trains to the country where the death toll from a coronavirus has increased to 361.

Russia, whose border with China is 4,300-kilometer long, had reported first two cases of the virus last week in the Siberian region of Tyumen and other in the far eastern Zabaykalsky region, both involving Chinese nationals.

Russia's aerospace defense forces, part of the armed forces, will start evacuating Russian citizens from Wuhan and Hubei on Monday. There are more than 600 Russians there, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova has said.