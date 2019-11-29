Moscow's New Year Decorations Light Up the Winter Season

With endless decorations and lights lining its streets, Moscow transforms into a winter fairytale during the holidays each year.



Like clockwork, Christmas trees and brilliant light displays have already began to pop up around the capital, despite the fact that there's no snow on the ground yet.



Over 300 Christmas trees and more than 4,000 light fixtures and decorations will be installed across the city by Dec. 16, giving Muscovites plenty of time to take in the atmosphere before New Year's.



Even though there's more than a month to go before Russia's biggest holiday, here's a look at the city lights to get you in the New Year's mood: