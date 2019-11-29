Support The Moscow Times!
Moscow's New Year Decorations Light Up the Winter Season

With endless decorations and lights lining its streets, Moscow transforms into a winter fairytale during the holidays each year.

Like clockwork, Christmas trees and brilliant light displays have already began to pop up around the capital, despite the fact that there's no snow on the ground yet.

Over 300 Christmas trees and more than 4,000 light fixtures and decorations will be installed across the city by Dec. 16, giving Muscovites plenty of time to take in the atmosphere before New Year's.

Even though there's more than a month to go before Russia's biggest holiday, here's a look at the city lights to get you in the New Year's mood:
Light tunnels, huge arches and kilometers of garlands — Moscow will show many wonders on its streets.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
All of Moscow's districts will be decorated by the New Year, but Red Square always get the most attention.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
All 300 of Moscow's Christmas trees cannot be the same, so originality and creativity are key!
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Traditional Christmas costumes like this one (The Snow Maiden) will soon replace ordinary shop uniforms.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Of course, one can sometimes feel a bit upside-down with the whole winter holidays hustle. But who doesn't like it?
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Moscow's most famous department store GUM and a nearby rink on the Red Square will be decorated in honor of the 55th birthday of the iconic children's television show "Good Night, Kids!"
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
The capital's streets will be decorated especially for the "Journey to Christmas" festival. This year the festival will be held in Moscow from Dec. 13 to Jan. 12.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Muscovites will celebrate New Year and Christmas for an entire month...
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
...watch performances and concerts, go ice-skating and, of course, try the most delicious Christmas treats.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
One might almost forget their errands for the New Year whilst admiring the beautiful decorations.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

