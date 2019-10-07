Support The Moscow Times!
Putin Celebrates His Birthday

President Vladimir Putin turns 67 today.

The Kremlin announced that Putin would be spending his birthday outdoors with family and friends, and released a series of pictures of the president hiking in the Siberian taiga over the weekend.

Today also marks the 13th anniversary of the murder of Russian investigative journalist and fierce Putin critic Anna Politkovskaya.

The president takes a break.
Kremlin.ru
Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
Kremlin.ru
The president gathering wild mushrooms.
Kremlin.ru
Recent speculation has pointed to Shoigu being next in line for the presidency.
Kremlin.ru
Hiking in the taiga.
Kremlin.ru
Putin is known for his love of nature.
Kremlin.ru
Tea time.
Kremlin.ru
You can almost hear the silence.
Kremlin.ru

