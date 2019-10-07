Putin Celebrates His Birthday
President Vladimir Putin turns 67 today.
The Kremlin announced that Putin would be spending his birthday outdoors with family and friends, and released a series of pictures of the president hiking in the Siberian taiga over the weekend.
Today also marks the 13th anniversary of the murder of Russian investigative journalist and fierce Putin critic Anna Politkovskaya.
