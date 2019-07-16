Russian Premier League Hits Record Attendance in Season Kick-Off
The Russian Premier League kicked off its new 2019-2020 season this weekend with eight matches across the country. A total of 183,617 spectators attended the games, making it the most-watched first round of football in Russia since the establishment of the league in 1992.
Here are photos of the action:
FC Zent
FC Spartak
FC CSKA / premierliga.ru
FC Rostov / premierliga.ru
FC Krasnodar
FC Ural / premierliga.ru
FC Dynamo
FC Lokomotiv