Anti-Russian Protests in Tbilisi

Mass protests in Tbilisi broke out on Thursday night over anti-Russian sentiments, resulting in hundreds of people injured.

Crowds angry over the visit of a Russian lawmaker tried to storm Georgia’s parliament building on Thursday evening, pushing against lines of riot police, throwing bottles and grabbing riot shields from officers and tearing off their helmets. Riot police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons, prompting most of the protesters to disperse.

Georgia-Russia relations have been fraught since a war between the two countries in 2008, with memories of the war still raw for many Georgians.

