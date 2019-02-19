Ice Fishing on a Russian River
While an icy cold Russian winter means staying indoors for most, determined fishermen uses the opportunity for a round of ice fishing. From outer Moscow to the Gulf of Finland along St. Petersburg, here's a look at the art and patience of a day out on the frozen lakes.
Yegor Aleyev / TASS
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Valentin Ilyushin / TASS
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Andrei Pronin / Interpress / TASS
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency