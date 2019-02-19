Ice Fishing on a Russian River

While an icy cold Russian winter means staying indoors for most, determined fishermen uses the opportunity for a round of ice fishing. From outer Moscow to the Gulf of Finland along St. Petersburg, here's a look at the art and patience of a day out on the frozen lakes.
A lonely fisherman sets out on Kazanka River in Kazan.
Yegor Aleyev / TASS
In the freezing cold of Khimki Reservoir, north of Moscow, a fisherman sets up his gear.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
On Khimki Reservoir, the waiting game is key.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Fishing permits are checked along the Gulf of Finland, St.Petersburg.
Valentin Ilyushin / TASS
For some on Volga River in Ivanovo, the activity slips late into the evening.
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS
The cold doesn't bother this angler as he has a stretch on the frozen Volga River.
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS
Typically a solitary activity, these two fisherman are happy to converse on the Khimki Reservoir.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
As an angler waits in St. Petersburg, St. Isaac's Cathedral and the Rostral Column loom in the background.
Andrei Pronin / Interpress / TASS
No fisherman is an island.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
