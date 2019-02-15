Remembering the Soviet Withdrawal from Afghanistan, 30 Years Later, in Pictures

Feb. 15, 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.



The nine-year Afghan War claimed the lives of over 1 million Afghani civilians and over 14,000 Soviet troops. In 1989, Gorbachev's decision to withdraw the Soviet military from the country was hailed as a long overdue ending to a bloody conflict and the decision to invade was condemned as a mistake by the Congress of People's Deputies of the Soviet Union.



In recent years, however, Russian politicians have sought to repackage the war as a patriotic success.