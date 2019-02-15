Remembering the Soviet Withdrawal from Afghanistan, 30 Years Later, in Pictures

Feb. 15, 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. 

The nine-year Afghan War claimed the lives of over 1 million Afghani civilians and over 14,000 Soviet troops. In 1989, Gorbachev's decision to withdraw the Soviet military from the country was hailed as a long overdue ending to a bloody conflict and the decision to invade was condemned as a mistake by the Congress of People's Deputies of the Soviet Union.

In recent years, however, Russian politicians have sought to repackage the war as a patriotic success. 
Women dancing at a meeting of Soviet soldiers. Termez, Uzbekistan. Boris Yusupov/TASS archive
Major Anatoly Miloserdov and Lieutenant Colonel Leonid Onishchenko plan the Soviet withdrawal. Valery Zufarov, Boris Kavashkin / TASS
A Soviet tank column returns home. Georgy Nadezhdin / TASS archive
The last Soviet troops leave the southern province of Kandahar and make for the USSR. After the withdrawal of the remaining Soviet contingent from Kandahar and Helmand, not a single Soviet soldier remained. Vladimir Zavyalov / TASS archive
A young girl presents a peacekeeping solider with a red scarf in Gusgy, Turkmenistan. S. Rozyev / TASS archive
A column of Soviet BTR-70 tanks cross the bridge over the Amu Darya. TASS
February 15, 1989. A closing column of Soviet troops crosses the 960-meter bridge spanning the Amu Darya border river into the USSR. I.Khodzhayev, Boris Yusupov/TASS archive
A Soviet soldier reunites with his family. Ancar Galeyev / TASS archive
Read more about: Afghanistan , gallery

More image galleries

Belarus

A Valentine's Day Ski Date for Two: Putin and Lukashenko Hit the Slopes

The two presidents had a picture-perfect time out on the slopes.
Looking back

A Look Back at 155 Years of the Moscow Zoo, in Pictures

From baby chimps and hippos to anti-aircraft guns during World War II, the Moscow zoo has had a rich 155-year history.

Moscow Buddhists Commemorate Year of the Pig With Fire, in Photos

The Buddhist festival celebrating the Year of the Earth Pig was celebrated in Moscow.
St. Petersburg

Tanks and Flowers: St. Petersburg Celebrates End of Leningrad Siege (in Photos)

The 75th anniversary of the lifting of the Siege of Leningrad was marked on Sunday, Jan. 27.