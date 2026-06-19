Kremlin Praises Performance of Russian Air Defenses After Record Drone Attack on Moscow

The Kremlin on Friday praised the “high performance” of Russian air defense systems following the largest-ever Ukrainian air raid on Moscow since the start of the war, which ignited huge blazes at an oil refinery that supplies a major share of the capital’s fuel.

An eight-year-old girl was killed and at least 17 others were wounded on Thursday during a major drone attack that targeted the Gazprom Neft-operated refinery located just south of Moscow.

“Our air defense systems are performing highly, no matter what,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily press briefing more than 24 hours after the attack.

President Vladimir Putin has not yet commented on the large-scale air raid.

According to multiple reports and some Russian military bloggers citing video footage of the incident shared on social media, stray Russian air defense missiles may have been partly responsible for some of the destruction at the Gazprom Neft-operated oil refinery.

The exiled news outlet IStories reported that a surface-to-air missile appeared to hit an oil storage tank directly, launching a dome-shaped roof several hundred feet into the air.

The Moscow Times could not independently verify those reports.