In Photos: The Aftermath of Russia's Massive Drone and Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack across Ukrainian cities on Friday, leaving at least 16 dead and 97 wounded.



In one of the most aggressive air offensives of the 22-month war, Moscow's strikes damaged buildings in six cities including warehouses, a shopping mall, and a maternity hospital, according to Ukrainian officials.



The strikes came as Ukraine urged Western allies to keep up its military aid — and days after Ukraine struck a Russian warship in Crimea in a major setback for the Russian Navy.



Here's a look at photos from the aftermath: