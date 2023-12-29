In Photos: The Aftermath of Russia's Massive Drone and Missile Attack on Ukraine
Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack across Ukrainian cities on Friday, leaving at least 16 dead and 97 wounded.
In one of the most aggressive air offensives of the 22-month war, Moscow's strikes damaged buildings in six cities including warehouses, a shopping mall, and a maternity hospital, according to Ukrainian officials.
The strikes came as Ukraine urged Western allies to keep up its military aid — and days after Ukraine struck a Russian warship in Crimea in a major setback for the Russian Navy.
Here's a look at photos from the aftermath:
National Police of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA Yuriy Malashko / Telegram
National Police of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Andriy Sadovyi / Telegram
Andriy Sadovyi / Telegram
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine