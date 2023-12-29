Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

In Photos: The Aftermath of Russia's Massive Drone and Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack across Ukrainian cities on Friday, leaving at least 16 dead and 97 wounded.

In one of the most aggressive air offensives of the 22-month war, Moscow's strikes damaged buildings in six cities including warehouses, a shopping mall, and a maternity hospital, according to Ukrainian officials.

The strikes came as Ukraine urged Western allies to keep up its military aid — and days after Ukraine struck a Russian warship in Crimea in a major setback for the Russian Navy.

Here's a look at photos from the aftermath:
The city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine after the Russian missile attack.
National Police of Ukraine
Russian forces launched 10 missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia on Friday morning, according to Ukrainian officials.
National Police of Ukraine
A building in Zaporizhzhia after the Russian missile attack.
Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA Yuriy Malashko / Telegram
Aftermath of the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.
National Police of Ukraine
Rescuing a man from the rubble after Russian shelling in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine.
National Police of Ukraine
In Dnipro, Russian shelling landed on a shopping center.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Destruction after the Russian missile attack on Dnipro.
National Police of Ukraine
Rescue efforts after the Russian attack on Odesa.
National Police of Ukraine
Rescuers search for survivors in an apartment building in Odesa after Russian attack.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa after the Russian missile attack.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa after the Russian missile attack.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
A destroyed school in Lviv, western Ukraine.
Andriy Sadovyi / Telegram
A destroyed school in Lviv.
Andriy Sadovyi / Telegram
The aftermath of Russian shelling in Lviv.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
The Kyiv region after Russian shelling.
National Police of Ukraine
Read more about: Ukraine war

More image galleries

year in review

The Photos That Defined 2023 in Russia

From the Wagner mutiny and the war in Ukraine to an anti-Israeli mob and regional elections, there has been no shortage of news in 2023.
1 Min read
young awareness

Russian 'Eco-Drawing' Competition Highlights Children’s Environmental Concerns

Thousands of young artists from across Russia submitted their artwork on environmental topics.
1 Min read
light displays

In Photos: Moscow Lights Up for the New Year

Moscow is preparing to ring in 2024 with decorations popping up across the city.
1 Min read
grave consequences

In Photos: Overnight Attack on Kyiv Leaves Dozens Injured

At least 50 residents of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv were injured on Wednesday in an overnight missile strike by Russia, authorities said.
1 Min read