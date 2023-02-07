Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Amid Heavy Shelling, Ukrainians Focus on Getting Through the Harsh Winter

While many towns and villages in eastern Ukraine have seen the vast majority of their populations flee from the ongoing Russian invasion over the past year, many residents have either been unable or unwilling to leave their homes.

Those that remained have already endured months of freezing winter temperatures made all the more difficult by Russian attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure that have left many homes without running water, heating or electricity for weeks at a time.
Dima and Oksana pull a sled loaded with items they collected from an aid distribution center in Bakhmut on their 8km journey home.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
People collect water from a new public water source in Bakhmut. There has been no running water in the city for months.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
Local resident Olessya chops firewood in the courtyard of her apartment building in Bakhmut.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
Bakhmut resident Oleksiy replenishes his neighbor's stockpile of firewood.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
With the sound of shelling in the background, congregants collect water following a Sunday prayer service at Bakhmut's All Saints Church.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
A man rows sacks of potatoes across a river near the village of Dar'ivka in the Kherson region.
Genya Savilov / AFP
A volunteer carries a pot of soup at an aid distribution point in Bakhmut.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
A member of Ukraine's first tank brigade is handed lunch by a supply truck driver near the frontline in the Donetsk region.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
People in Bakhmut cross a canal by walking over the ruins of a bridge toward the city's fiercely contested zone.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
Taking a break from chopping wood to be supplied to their comrades at the front, Ukrainian servicemen eat their lunch in a hut in the Donetsk region.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
A Ukrainian serviceman eats lunch at a makeshift canteen near the frontline in the Donetsk region.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP

