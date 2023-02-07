In Photos: Amid Heavy Shelling, Ukrainians Focus on Getting Through the Harsh Winter

While many towns and villages in eastern Ukraine have seen the vast majority of their populations flee from the ongoing Russian invasion over the past year, many residents have either been unable or unwilling to leave their homes.



Those that remained have already endured months of freezing winter temperatures made all the more difficult by Russian attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure that have left many homes without running water, heating or electricity for weeks at a time.