Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

In Photos: Life in Kyiv Goes on in Darkness Amid Sweeping Blackouts

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv and its outskirts are facing sweeping heating and electricity cuts after weeks of Russian drone and missile strikes that targeted the city’s critical infrastructure.

With the city cut off from electricity for 12 hours a day, the once-bustling neighborhoods of the city center fades into darkness once the sun goes down.

Civilians have been improvising and adapting by using generators, flashlights and candles for light. But as winter sets in and the temperatures continue to drop, living without electricity will become increasingly challenging.

Mayor Vitaly Klitschko warned Sunday that the city could order a full evacuation of civilians if the situation worsens.

Here is a look at life in the city during the evening blackouts:
A vendor waits for customers during a power cut at Bessarabsky market in downtown Kyiv.
Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP
Pedestrians walk through an underground passageway in Kyiv's Independence Square.
Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP
A vendor at Besarabsky Market waits for customers.
Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP
Vehicles drive along a street with the silhouette of the St. Sophia Cathedral seen in the background.
Sergei Supinsky / AFP
Iren Rozdobudko, a 60-year-old writer and university lecturer, washes dishes by candlelight in his home in northern Kyiv.
Sergei Supinsky / AFP
St. Andrew's Church in Kyiv.
Sergei Supinsky / AFP
A mother holds a flashlight while children play at the center for refugees and for people who lost their homes due to the Russian invasion in Irpin, near Kyiv.
Sergei Supinsky / AFP
A view of Kyiv during a citywide blackout.
Sergei Supinsky / AFP
Physicist Igor Zhuk, 70, reads a book with help of a headlamp during a power cut in his building in the north of Kyiv.
Sergei Supinsky / AFP
Cars pass in Independence Square in Kyiv.
Andrew Kravchenko / AP / TASS
Read more about: Ukraine war

More image galleries

wwii history

In Photos: Interactive Exhibition Re-Creates 1941 Red Square Parade

Thousands of people on Sunday flocked to Red Square for an interactive exhibit re-creating the Soviet Union's October Revolution Parade of 1941.

The parade...
threatened habitat

In Photos: On Russia's Remote Wrangel Island, a Haven for Arctic Wildlife

In the remote waters of the Arctic Ocean above Russia's Far East mainland lies Wrangel Island — a rugged, mountainous stretch of land that remains barely...
Day of remembrance

In Photos: Honoring the Victims of Political Repression as War Rages in Ukraine

On Sunday, Russia marked its annual Remembrance Day for the Victims of Political Repressions, a day in which the country honors the millions of victims...
celestial sight

In Photos: Partial Solar Eclipse Shines Over Russia

The last partial solar eclipse of 2022 was visible in the skies over much of Europe on Tuesday, including Russia.

The moon's shadow reached its peak in...