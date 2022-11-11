In Photos: Life in Kyiv Goes on in Darkness Amid Sweeping Blackouts

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv and its outskirts are facing sweeping heating and electricity cuts after weeks of Russian drone and missile strikes that targeted the city’s critical infrastructure.



With the city cut off from electricity for 12 hours a day, the once-bustling neighborhoods of the city center fades into darkness once the sun goes down.



Civilians have been improvising and adapting by using generators, flashlights and candles for light. But as winter sets in and the temperatures continue to drop, living without electricity will become increasingly challenging.



Mayor Vitaly Klitschko warned Sunday that the city could order a full evacuation of civilians if the situation worsens.



Here is a look at life in the city during the evening blackouts: