Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

In Photos: Russian Missiles Pummel Cities Across Ukraine

Cities across Ukraine were slammed by Russian missiles Monday morning, sending civilians scrambling for cover as Moscow hit back for an attack on its bridge to annexed Crimea that it blames on Kyiv.

At least 11 people have been killed and dozens injured in the strikes, which Russian President Vladimir Putin said were targeting Ukrainian infrastructure.

Missiles descended on the center of the capital Kyiv for the first time since June 26, shattering its residents' sense of relative peace and calm.

Several regional officials in Ukraine also reported disruptions to energy and water facilities.

Here is a closer look at the aftermath of the attacks:
Police examine destroyed cars in the center of Kyiv after Russian strikes on Oct. 10.
Sergei Chuzavkov / AFP
Kyiv residents were urged to take shelter as air raid sirens could be heard throughout the city.
Sergei Supinsky / AFP
"This morning is difficult. We are dealing with terrorists. Dozens of missiles and Iranian Shaheds. They have two targets. Energy facilities throughout the country," Zelensky said in a video address on social media, adding that "the second target is people."

"They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system," Zelensky said.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
A firefighter in Kyiv leads an injured woman to safety.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
The center of Kyiv after Russian shelling.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
The center of Kyiv after Russian shelling.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
A bombed-out car with a Ukrainian flag in Kyiv.
t.me/uniannet
A police officer near a victim's body.
t.me/uniannet
Missiles struck several locations in the center of the capital.
t.me/uniannet
The center of Kyiv after Russian shelling.
t.me/uniannet
The city of Dnipro in the east of Ukraine was also struck by shelling...
Good evening, we are from Dnipro / Telegram channel
...With footage showing damage to residential buildings and areas.
Good evening, we are from Dnipro / Telegram channel
Smoke rises above an Orthodox сhurch in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv after Russian missile strikes.
Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP
The foreign ministers of Poland and France have called the barrage a "war crime."
t.me / V_Zelenskiy_official
Brezel, a lion at the Center for Wild Animals Rescue near Kyiv, was badly injured after trying to escape from his enclosure while frightened by the explosions.
t.me/uniannet
"There may be temporary power outages now, but there will never be an interruption in our confidence — our confidence in victory," Zelensky said.
t.me / V_Zelenskiy_official
Read more about: Ukraine war

More image galleries

Mobilization portraits

In Photos: Russian Conscripts Undergo Basic Training

On Sept. 21, President Vladimir Putin announced the "partial" mobilization of Russia's military reservists, sparking numerous protests across the country...
bottleneck point

In Photos: Russians Fleeing Putin's Draft Queue at Georgian Border

Nearly two weeks into Russian President Vladimir Putin's "partial" mobilization for the war in Ukraine, crowds of Russians seeking to escape the draft...
door to door

In Photos: Occupied Ukrainian Regions Vote in 'Sham' Annexation Referendums

Russian proxies in occupied Ukraine are staging a five-day referendum to determine whether they wish to be annexed by Russia.

Voting has been underway...
call to service

In Photos: Moscow's Military Enlistment Centers Amid Mobilization

Thousands of Russian men of military age have been called up to service since President Vladimir Putin declared a "partial" military mobilization following...