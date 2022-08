In Photos: Russia Celebrates Flag Day Amid Ukraine War

Russia on Monday marked Flag Day, its annual holiday celebrating the country's tricolor flag that was restored following the Soviet collapse in 1991.



Russia has celebrated Flag Day every year since 1994, when then-President Boris Yeltsin created the holiday.



This year's events were overshadowed by the country's nearly six-month war against Ukraine. Displaying the tricolor alongside the letter Z — a symbol for the invasion of Ukraine — Russians marched in parks and near World War II monuments and museums.



Here's a look at the Flag Day events in Moscow: