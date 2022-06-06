In Photos: Muscovites Seek Normalcy in Summer Events

While rising prices, a sweeping disappearance of foreign brands and entertainment, and a general clampdown on anti-war feeling have all impacted life for Russians since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine, life in the Russian capital Moscow largely continues on as normal.



And as the war shows no signs of a resolution, popular summertime events are one source of escape for Muscovites.



Here's a look at the summertime events that have kept Muscovites entertained: