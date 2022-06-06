Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Muscovites Seek Normalcy in Summer Events

While rising prices, a sweeping disappearance of foreign brands and entertainment, and a general clampdown on anti-war feeling have all impacted life for Russians since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine, life in the Russian capital Moscow largely continues on as normal.

And as the war shows no signs of a resolution, popular summertime events are one source of escape for Muscovites.

Here's a look at the summertime events that have kept Muscovites entertained:
Children's Day festivities on Tsvetnoy Boulevard.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Children's Day festivities on Tsvetnoy Boulevard.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Children's Day festivities on Tsvetnoy Boulevard.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Children's Day festivities on Tsvetnoy Boulevard.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
An ice-cream eating championship in Moscow City.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
An ice-cream eating championship in Moscow City.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
An ice-cream eating championship in Moscow City.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
The annual Fish Week festival on Tverskaya Square in central Moscow.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The annual Fish Week festival on Manezhnaya Square in central Moscow.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The annual Fish Week festival on Manezhnaya Square in central Moscow.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
The annual Red Square Book Festival.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
The annual Red Square Book Festival.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
The annual Red Square Book Festival.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
The Colorful Run at the Luzhniki Sports Complex. Runners are hit with chalk of different colors while traversing the five-kilometer track.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
The Colorful Run at the Luzhniki Sports Complex.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
The Colorful Run at the Luzhniki Sports Complex.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
The Colorful Run at the Luzhniki Sports Complex.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
The Colorful Run at the Luzhniki Sports Complex.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
The opening ceremony of the Stanislavsky's Factory regional theatre festival in the Podmoskovskoye Steam Locomotive Depot museum complex.
Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency
The opening ceremony of the Stanislavsky's Factory regional theatre festival in the Podmoskovskoye Steam Locomotive Depot museum complex.
Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency
The opening ceremony of the Stanislavsky's Factory regional theatre festival in the Podmoskovskoye Steam Locomotive Depot museum complex.
Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency
