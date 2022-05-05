Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

In Photos: Russia's Victory Parade Rehearsals in Full Swing

Rehearsals are underway for Russia's upcoming Victory Day celebrations, when the country marks the anniversary of the Soviet Union's 1945 defeat of the Nazis with a massive military parade on Red Square.

May 9 is one of Russia's most significant holidays, as many Russians are related to someone who was killed during World War II.

This year, Victory Day is set to be one of the most-watched parades in years.

It comes as the Kremlin still lacks a major win in its two-month war in Ukraine, which it bills as a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" its neighbor.

As a result, speculation that President Vladimir Putin could declare official war on Ukraine or order mass militarization has abounded.

Here's a look at the ongoing rehearsals along central Moscow's streets:
Soldiers march through Moscow during a rehearsal for the May 9 military parade marking Victory Day.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Victory Day is a hugely symbolic day for Russia, with the Kremlin tapping into Russians' nostalgia for the Soviet past and pride in their country's World War II victory to rally patriotic feeling amid its present-day geopolitical standoff with the West.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
While some have speculated that Putin will use his Victory Day speech to formally declare war on Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was "no chance" Putin would declare war on May 9.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said there is "good reason to believe that the Russians will do everything they can to use" May 9 for propaganda purposes.

"We've seen the Russians really double down on their propaganda efforts, probably, almost certainly, as a means to distract from their tactical and strategic failures on the battlefield in Ukraine," Price said at a State Department briefing.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
In a break with tradition, the Kremlin said it has not invited any foreign dignitaries to this year's parade.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Thousands of soldiers take part in the procession each year.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The procession of military hardware on Red Square is typically seen as a showcase of Russia's military might.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
But with much of Russia's tanks, missile systems and aircraft deployed to Ukraine, this year's parade is expected to be a slightly scaled-down affair.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
Parade guides cited by Forbes show that this year's parade will feature 131 ground combat vehicles from 25 different combat systems, down from 198 vehicles from 35 separate systems last year.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Muscovites often gather along the parade routes to watch the rehearsals.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
The Immortal Regiment, a yearly parade in which Russians hold up portraits of their relatives who died fighting in the war, is also scheduled to take place on Moscow's streets on May 9.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Once again, the holiday that carries huge meaning for Russia's people will be one watched by the entire world.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Read more about: WW2

More image galleries

Celebration

Moscow's Muslims Mark Eid al-Fitr

In Moscow, hundreds gathered at the Russian capital’s largest mosque.
resistance art

'The Motherland Isn't Calling': Russian Opposition Artists Resist Ukraine War

Through a variety of different mediums, Russian artists express the despair of living through their country's attack on their neighbor.
Changing Colors

In Photos: Russians Strip Yellow and Blue From the Nation’s Streets Over Ukraine War

Roof tiles, plastic seats, airports and playgrounds in the colors of the Ukrainian flag have all been replaced in recent weeks.
out with the old

Historic Soviet Swimming Pool Torn Down in Moscow

Little remains of the original Soviet-era sports stadiums on Leningradsky Prospekt in Moscow.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.