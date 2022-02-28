Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Weary Refugees Make Their Way to Safety

Officials estimate that 4 million people might be dislocated by the war.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has determined that at least 360,000 refugees left Ukraine in three days.

Traveling by car, bus, train and mostly on foot, women and children are spending hours trudging westward with a few belongings in small suitcases.
On the border with Slovakia
Hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing the war zones in Ukraine make their way to the European borders.
Yanosh Nemesh / UNIAN
On the border with Slovakia
Virtually all the refugees are women and children; men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave Ukraine.
Yanosh Nemesh / UNIAN
On the border with Slovakia
The lines at the borders are 10-15 kilometers long, with waiting times of up to 40 hours, as reported by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).
Yanosh Nemesh / UNIAN
On the border with Slovakia
Good-byes on the Ukrainian side are heart-wrenching, but sometimes refugees are greeted by family and close friends on the other side of the border.
Yanosh Nemesh / UNIAN
O the border with Slovakia
On Saturday the Polish government said that 100,000 people had crossed into the country in 48 hours.
Yanosh Nemesh / UNIAN
On the border with Slovakia
Non-government organizations, state services, churches and other volunteers welcome refugees with some basic supplies and help them find a place to stay.
Yanosh Nemesh / UNIAN
On the border with Slovakia
Poland, Moldova, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania are the first ports of call.
Yanosh Nemesh / UNIAN
On the border with Poland
Polish government officials said they accepted 45,200 people in 15 hours.
UNIAN
On the border with Poland
European Union officials say that they are making preparations to accept up to 4 million refugees.
UNIAN
On the border with Poland
Many refugees move to friends and family in other European countries.
UNIAN

More image galleries

fighting back

Ukrainian Cities Under Russian Attack

Ukrainians have quickly adapted to their new reality and taken measures to protect themselves and their homes.
stop the war

Muscovites Come Out to Protest the War

On Feb. 24 anti-war protests were held in almost 50 cities across Russia.
displaced population

In Photos: Evacuees from Donbas Arrive in Russia

Tens of thousands of women, children and elderly have crossed the border into Russia after separatist leaders accused Ukraine of planning to invade.
feathered enforcer

At Moscow's Kolomenskoye Estate, a Goose Runs the Show

Martin is a caretaker of the stable yard in the Kolomenskoye Museum-Reserve, making sure everything is in order.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.