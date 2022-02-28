Weary Refugees Make Their Way to Safety
Officials estimate that 4 million people might be dislocated by the war.
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has determined that at least 360,000 refugees left Ukraine in three days.
Traveling by car, bus, train and mostly on foot, women and children are spending hours trudging westward with a few belongings in small suitcases.
Traveling by car, bus, train and mostly on foot, women and children are spending hours trudging westward with a few belongings in small suitcases.
On the border with Slovakia
Yanosh Nemesh / UNIAN
On the border with Slovakia
Yanosh Nemesh / UNIAN
On the border with Slovakia
Yanosh Nemesh / UNIAN
On the border with Slovakia
Yanosh Nemesh / UNIAN
O the border with Slovakia
Yanosh Nemesh / UNIAN
On the border with Slovakia
Yanosh Nemesh / UNIAN
On the border with Slovakia
Yanosh Nemesh / UNIAN
On the border with Poland
UNIAN
On the border with Poland
UNIAN
On the border with Poland
UNIAN