Bus Explosion Kills One, Injures at Least 15 in Russian City of Voronezh

Updated:
The explosion occurred around 9:30 p.m. local time. TASS

An explosion on a bus in the Russian city of Voronezh has killed one woman and left another 15 hospitalized, the Interfax state-run news agency has reported.

The explosion tore through the vehicle Thursday evening while it was stationary and passengers were embarking, blowing out the windows and spraying debris across the street.

Around 35 passengers were on the bus at the time of the explosion, the driver told the Rossiya-24 television channel. One female passenger was taken to intensive care in critical condition where she later died, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the regional Health Ministry.

Three passengers are reported to be in a serious condition with more than a dozen in hospital.

Video footage of the incident shows an explosion on the left side of the bus and passengers climbing out of the broken door and windows seconds later. There appeared to be no fire following the blast. 

Officials have not publicly identified the cause. One unnamed source from the region’s transport authorities told Interfax it was down to a faulty gas canister which had been installed in the roof of the bus.

But driver of the bus and the Voronezh Mayor's office said the vehicle involved had a diesel engine. The region’s governor has also asked passengers to be on the watch for unattended items and baggage across the city’s transport network in the coming days, according to the Mediazona news outlet.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal investigation into the explosion and was dispatching experts from Moscow to inspect the scene, which had been cordoned off by local police and officials from the local FSB security services.

