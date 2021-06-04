Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today
Tradition meets modernity.
TASS

Scenes From Russia's Landmark Business Forum

Thousands of business leaders and government officials from both Russia and abroad descended on St. Petersburg this week for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia's premier business and investment conference.

Held for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, officials hailed this year's event as a return to normal for both the economy and social life.

It also comes amid a time of of heightened political tensions between Moscow and the West that have chilled foreign investments in Russia.

And during his keynote speech, President Vladimir Putin reiterated his calls for Russians to get vaccinated against coronavirus, said Russia would open its doors to vaccine tourism, criticized rich nations for hoarding extra jabs and said he was serious about fighting climate change.

Here's a look at some of the most unique scenes from this year's three-day event:
Organizers of SPIEF, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus, limited attendance to 5,000, or half of the event's normal attendance. Guests were also required to present a negative PCR coronavirus test to gain entrance to the forum.
TASS
An opulent flower wall at the Uralkali booth pays tribute to Yuri Gagarin, whose historic spaceflight took place 60 years ago this year.
TASS
“Nobody in the world has conducted face-to-face events of this magnitude since the outbreak of the pandemic,” St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov claimed.
TASS
The forum showcased new innovations like this robotic dog developed by Russian telecommunications holding ER-Telecom...
TASS
...as well as this prototype of SberAutoTech's FLIP self-driving vehicle.
TASS
Russian airlines like Aeroflot and Rossia hoped to encourage people to travel once again.
TASS
Sometimes you have to take a break from all the excitement around you.
TASS
Luckily, there were several spots to spend one's downtime between sessions.
TASS
St. Petersburg's historic architecture, including St. Isaac's Cathedral, served as a backdrop.
TASS
Read more about: Business

More image galleries

hot wheels

Experience the Moskvitch Automotive Dream

The Moscow Transport Museum has launched an innovative show about a once-innovative car.
MOVING ON

'The Last Bell': Russia's High School Seniors Celebrate Leaving

The last day of school is one of friendship, laughter and tears.
Andrei Sakharov Centennial

Celebrating the Life and Work of Andrei Sakharov

The renowned physicist, writer and defender of human rights would have been 100 years old today.
too hot to handle

In Photos: Muscovites Battle Record-Breaking Heatwave

The mercury in the Russian capital rose to 29.2 degrees Celsius this week, beating the previous record set in 1897.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.