Tanks Roll Through Moscow for Victory Day Rehearsal

Moscow’s main streets were hit with some unusually heavy traffic — literally — Thursday evening as military vehicles and tanks rolled toward Red Square in a rehearsal for next week’s Victory Day parade.



The parade, which will take place June 24, was postponed from its original date of May 9 due to the coronavirus.



Muscovites lined the streets to watch the preparations, but concerns still persist over the safety of holding such a massive event amid a global pandemic. As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, at least 20 Russian cities have already canceled or postponed their June 24 parades.



