Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Tanks Roll Through Moscow for Victory Day Rehearsal

Moscow’s main streets were hit with some unusually heavy traffic — literally — Thursday evening as military vehicles and tanks rolled toward Red Square in a rehearsal for next week’s Victory Day parade.

The parade, which will take place June 24, was postponed from its original date of May 9 due to the coronavirus.

Muscovites lined the streets to watch the preparations, but concerns still persist over the safety of holding such a massive event amid a global pandemic. As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, at least 20 Russian cities have already canceled or postponed their June 24 parades.

Here's a look at Thursday's dress rehearsal:
Videos posted to social media showed tanks tearing up the asphalt on some parts of their route.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
While President Vladimir Putin has declared victory over the coronavirus in Russia, over 5,000 Russian troops have become infected with Covid-19 since March.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Cadets have told The Moscow Times that they are being tested for the virus once every two days and that they are given masks, gloves and antiseptic gels daily. Everyone taking part in the rehearsals is also required to be quarantined for two weeks.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Victory Day is considered one of Russia's most important national holidays and celebrates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The Immortal Regiment, a parade in which Russians march with portraits of relatives who fought in the war, is also set to take place on June 26.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has urged Muscovites to stay at home during the parade and watch the event on television instead in order to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Few people who lined the streets to watch the rehearsals were wearing protective face masks.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Soldiers walk past one of Stalin's Seven Sisters, which are some of Moscow's most famous landmarks, during rehearsals.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Cadets told the Moscow Times that it is difficult to keep an appropriate distance from each other and observe social-distancing guidelines during preparations for the parade.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
World War II veterans will be able to watch the parade on Red Square without protective medical masks as they will be seated far apart from each other.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
