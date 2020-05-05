Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's annual Victory Day events in Moscow
In Photos: Military Planes Fly Over Moscow in V-Day Rehearsal

Russia's annual Victory Day parade on May 9 may be postponed due to the coronavirus, but that's not stopping the country from commemorating the holiday.

Instead of the traditional ground parade — typically a massive display of military power that traverses Moscow's Red Square — Russia's Air Force will stage an air show over the capital on May 9.

In Monday's rehearsal for the big event, 75 fighter jets, bombers and helicopters flew in formation over Moscow.

Here's a look at the rehearsal flight in action:
This year's Victory Day events will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP
The air show will include MiG-31K fighters, fifth-generation Su-57 fighters, Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers and more.
Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP
Muscovites who live in the city center posted videos to social media of the rehearsal display from their windows. Some were more excited by the sight than others.
Vasily Maximov / AFP
In addition to the air show over Red Square, Russians in Moscow and other major cities will be treated to fireworks displays.
Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP
Another Victory Day tradition, the Immortal Regiment, will take place in an online video broadcast this year due to the coronavirus. The tradition sees millions of Russians both at home and abroad parade with portraits of relatives who fought in World War II.
Vasily Maximov / AFP
With Russia's lockdown measures in place until at least May 12, it's unclear when the country will hold its usual Victory Day celebrations.
Ivana Jurisa / AFP
