Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today
Valery Sharifulin / TASS

In Photos: Russia's Doctors and Nurses on the Coronavirus Frontlines

Russia's healthcare system has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as new infections have continued to surge every day.

Russian doctors and nurses have described shifts that last 24 hours or more, startling equipment shortages and hospitals filled to capacity with patients.

And some, distrusting official statistics, have launched a running tally of their colleagues who have passed away due to the virus. According to their count, at least 82 Russian and Belarussian doctors have died from coronavirus-related complications.

Here's a look at some of the many Russian doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who are on the frontlines against the devastating pandemic:
Protective tape helps reduce bruising from wearing goggles for hours.
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
Long hospital shifts for coronavirus doctors can leave lasting impacts, both physical and emotional.
Artyom Geodakyan / TASS
While President Vladimir Putin promised 10 billion rubles ($132 million) toward monthly bonuses for healthcare staff treating coronavirus patients, some say they haven't received the extra support yet.
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
There's still a reason to smile and have hope.
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
Following a trend seen in Europe, Russian hospitals have repurposed snorkel masks to safeguard medical staff and patients.
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
Many doctors who previously worked in other specialties have been retrained to deal with infectious diseases.
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
As the number of new infections surges, Russia has started recruiting medical students to help combat the virus. Some are as young as their early twenties.

“It’s clear that they understand: “If not us then who?’” a coordinator of the Health Ministry’s “Medical Volunteers” program told The Moscow Times.
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
Read more about: Coronavirus

More image galleries

CHRIST IS RISEN

Russia Marks Orthodox Easter Under Coronavirus Lockdown

Pared-down celebrations were the order of the day across the country.
Quarantine tour

Take a Virtual Journey to Russia's Undiscovered Gems

The world's largest country has no shortage of jaw-dropping natural wonders.
In photos

Russia Celebrates Orthodox Palm Sunday Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Some churches observed social distancing — others allowed worshippers to crowd in as usual.
#quarantinecreativity

Russia's 'Isolation Art' Takes the Internet By Storm

The creative challenge that has Russians recreating iconic artworks was an instant sensation — and we can't get enough.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.