In Photos: Russia's Doctors and Nurses on the Coronavirus Frontlines
Russian doctors and nurses have described shifts that last 24 hours or more, startling equipment shortages and hospitals filled to capacity with patients.
And some, distrusting official statistics, have launched a running tally of their colleagues who have passed away due to the virus. According to their count, at least 82 Russian and Belarussian doctors have died from coronavirus-related complications.
Here's a look at some of the many Russian doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who are on the frontlines against the devastating pandemic: