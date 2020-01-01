Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Welcomes 2020 With Fireworks and Festivities

Street celebrations take place across Russia each year on Dec. 31, New Year's Eve.

The first regions to ring in the New Year are those in the Far East, before the celebrations reach Moscow some nine hours later.
President Vladimir Putin gives his traditional televised New Year's address
Valery Matytsin / TASS
A couple enjoys the fireworks in Red Square during celebrations in Moscow
Gavriil Grigorov / TASS
Revelers in Palace Square in St. Petersburg
Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS
The Siberian city of Novosibirsk also got in on the fun
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS
Camels and Santas took to streets in Russia's southern city of Rostov
Valery Matytsin / TASS
Locals celebrate the New Year in the industrial Urals city of Magnitogorsk
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS
Russians braved the cold in Yakutsk, where temperatures often go below - 30C
Yevgeny Sofroneyev / TASS
Festivities also took place in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya
Yelena Afonina / TASS

More image galleries

1999-2019

In Photos: 20 Years of Putin

Whether he's going for a shirtless horseback ride or sternly overseeing the military, Russia's leader has played many roles over the past two decades.
happy new year

Moscow Is Ready to Celebrate the New Year

There's just one more day before the New Year — the main Russian holiday. The city is decorated with Christmas trees, lights, seasonal markets and even...
From The Archive

From the Archive: New Year's in 90s Moscow, in Photos

The Russian New Year of decades past.
notice me

Putin’s End-of-Year Press Conference, in Photos

Journalists took drastic measures to catch Putin's eye and stand out from the crowd.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.