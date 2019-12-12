Support The Moscow Times!
Muscovites Say Goodbye to Former Mayor Yury Luzhkov

A farewell ceremony for ex-Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov, who died this week at age 83, was held Thursday in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

Luzhkov held the mayor's post for 18 years from 1992-2010 and was best remembered for transforming Russia's capital into a modern megapolis.

Here's a look at the ceremony and some of the prominent members of Russia's political, business and arts communities who came to say their final goodbyes:
The Cathedral of Christ the Savior opened its doors for those who wanted to say their final goodbyes to Luzhkov at 7 a.m.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia’s Orthodox Church, leads the memorial service.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
The closed coffin, covered with the Russian flag, stood in the center of the cathedral.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Starting in the morning, people arrived at the church to lay flowers and light a candle for the former mayor.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Luzhkov's widow Yelena Baturina with their two daughters.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
President Vladimir Putin attended the funeral service, laid flowers and sat next to Baturina.
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Many Russian politicians, artists and business and media professionals attended as well.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Among them were Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Culture Minister Vladimir Medinskiy, head of Sberbank German Gref and the first female cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Luzhkov will be buried at the Novodevichy Cemetery near the writer Sergei Mikhalkov.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

