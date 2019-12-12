Muscovites Say Goodbye to Former Mayor Yury Luzhkov

A farewell ceremony for ex-Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov, who died this week at age 83, was held Thursday in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.



Luzhkov held the mayor's post for 18 years from 1992-2010 and was best remembered for transforming Russia's capital into a modern megapolis.



Here's a look at the ceremony and some of the prominent members of Russia's political, business and arts communities who came to say their final goodbyes: