Russian Paratroopers March Through Moscow on Their Special Day

Russia's Paratroopers Day — an event that in previous years has been marked with street strolling, beer guzzling and general merrymaking — began as a quieter, more sober affair this year (at least while the sun was still up).

Ahead of the raucous roaming through central Moscow and fun in the fountains still to come, military parachuters marched in religious processions and put on a show of pomp and circumstance.

Here's a look at what went on today:
Paratroopers making their way downtown with a few special guests.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
This day is also the day of Elijah the Prophet, believed to be the patron saint of paratroopers.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Men in uniform get #blessed
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
One of the men couldn't help but crack a smile in an otherwise solemn salute.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Far from happy hour...
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Now we're getting closer to the fun parts.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Junior paratroopers get involved, too.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Once the parade is over, the fun begins.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
