Muscovites Dash Through Annual Color Run, in Photos

What's one way to make running fun? By adding lots of color (literally) to your race.



Runners flocked to Moscow's Luzhniki Olympic Complex on Sunday for the city's seventh annual color run. During the 5-kilometer dash, runners doused themselves and each other with brightly colored powder as they flew by.



Here's a look at the most vibrant sprint of the year: