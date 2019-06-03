Muscovites Dash Through Annual Color Run, in Photos

What's one way to make running fun? By adding lots of color (literally) to your race.

Runners flocked to Moscow's Luzhniki Olympic Complex on Sunday for the city's seventh annual color run. During the 5-kilometer dash, runners doused themselves and each other with brightly colored powder as they flew by.

Here's a look at the most vibrant sprint of the year:
Careful with that phone!
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Gotta get 'em all.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
It's more fun with a friend.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Avert your eyes!
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Because at this point, why not?
MT
Don't stop or they'll get you.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
These runners have been through a lot.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Remember to wash up before bed.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Quite a sight for unsuspecting metro passengers.
MT
Until next year...
MT

