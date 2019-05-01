Russia Celebrates the Absurd and Illogical at Annual Monstration

On Wednesday, Russians holding bright posters with absurd slogans paraded city streets across the country for one of the best-known and oddest modern Russian demonstrations: the Monstration.



The first Monstration was held far from the Russian capital city in Novosibirsk in the mid-2000s, and has since spread to Moscow itself.



A Monstration is similar to a demonstration in nature, but its participants take to the streets with signs that make no political or even logical sense rather than ordinary political slogans. The goal of a Monstration is to shake up the political procession as we know it — but most of all, to have fun.



Here's a look at some of the best signs from this year's Monstration events in Moscow and Novosibirsk: