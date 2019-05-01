Russia Celebrates the Absurd and Illogical at Annual Monstration

On Wednesday, Russians holding bright posters with absurd slogans paraded city streets across the country for one of the best-known and oddest modern Russian demonstrations: the Monstration.

The first Monstration was held far from the Russian capital city in Novosibirsk in the mid-2000s, and has since spread to Moscow itself.

A Monstration is similar to a demonstration in nature, but its participants take to the streets with signs that make no political or even logical sense rather than ordinary political slogans. The goal of a Monstration is to shake up the political procession as we know it — but most of all, to have fun.

Here's a look at some of the best signs from this year's Monstration events in Moscow and Novosibirsk:
"We died out because the state didn’t ask us to give birth," this dinosaur says.
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS
The shrieking sun from Rick & Morty shines down upon the parade.
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS
Where else can you wear a gas mask in public?
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS
Marchers hold up signs saying "This planet is for all creatures" and "Vegan because I respect someone else's life."
Anton Novoderzhkin / TASS
"Can I?" - "No?"

Behind the woman's head, a sign says "Feed your cat and sleep well."
Anton Novoderzhkin / TASS
"This is the sun," and "This is a beetle."
Anton Novoderzhkin / TASS

