Moscow Celebrates Orthodox Easter

Orthodox Easter, called Paskha in Russian, celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is one of Russia's most widely celebrated religious holidays. Because it follows the Orthodox Calendar, it is usually celebrated later than Catholic Easter.

People prepare for the celebration by coloring eggs, baking the traditional kulich cake and making paskha, a cottage cheese cake.

On Easter morning and throughout the day, people congratulate each other saying “Christ is risen" and replying “Indeed He is risen."

Orthodox Easter mass takes place overnight from Saturday to Sunday. Believers gather in churches and cathedrals for a midnight procession.

Here’s a look at the Easter celebration across Russia:
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, his wife Svetlana Medvedeva and President Vladimir Putin joined believers for the overnight vigil at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in central Moscow.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Patriarch Kirill, who led the overnight mass, greets Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Believers light candles in preparation for the midnight vigil.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Patriarch Kirill leads the overnight mass.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
At midnight, the cathedral's only illumination comes from candles.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
A bird's-eye view of Easter mass at Christ the Savior Cathedral.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
On Easter morning, Orthodox priests give blessings with holy water.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
The kulich cake surrounded by dyed eggs are traditional symbols of Easter in Russia.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

