Moscow Celebrates Orthodox Easter

Orthodox Easter, called Paskha in Russian, celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is one of Russia's most widely celebrated religious holidays. Because it follows the Orthodox Calendar, it is usually celebrated later than Catholic Easter.



People prepare for the celebration by coloring eggs, baking the traditional kulich cake and making paskha, a cottage cheese cake.



On Easter morning and throughout the day, people congratulate each other saying “Christ is risen" and replying “Indeed He is risen."



Orthodox Easter mass takes place overnight from Saturday to Sunday. Believers gather in churches and cathedrals for a midnight procession.



Here’s a look at the Easter celebration across Russia: