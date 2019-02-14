A Valentine's Day Ski Date for Two: Putin and Lukashenko Hit the Slopes

Putin, Lukashenko and Lukashenko's son ride to the top. Kremlin.ru
"This big." Kremlin.ru
Putin arrives with his game face on. Kremlin.ru
Putin's a tough guy to keep up with. Kremlin.ru
"Pretend like the cameraman's not even here," Putin advises. Kremlin.ru
He's just showing off now. Kremlin.ru
After skiing, the two presidents sit down for a hearty chat. Kremlin.ru
And what would Valentine's Day be without a table set for two? Kremlin.ru

In southern Russia’s resort city of Sochi, President Vladimir Putin shows once again that he's always ready to demonstrate his physical fitness as he hits the slopes with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko. Their ski date comes a day after Lukashenko promised that despite strained ties between the two neighbors Belarus would "never deliver bad vodka or bad snacks to the Russians" — perfect for après-ski.

Here's a look at their sporting adventure.  

Read more about: Belarus

More image galleries

From the archive

Remembering the Soviet Withdrawal from Afghanistan, 30 Years Later, in Pictures

Feb. 15, 2019, marks the 30th anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.
Looking back

A Look Back at 155 Years of the Moscow Zoo, in Pictures

From baby chimps and hippos to anti-aircraft guns during World War II, the Moscow zoo has had a rich 155-year history.

Moscow Buddhists Commemorate Year of the Pig With Fire, in Photos

The Buddhist festival celebrating the Year of the Earth Pig was celebrated in Moscow.
St. Petersburg

Tanks and Flowers: St. Petersburg Celebrates End of Leningrad Siege (in Photos)

The 75th anniversary of the lifting of the Siege of Leningrad was marked on Sunday, Jan. 27.