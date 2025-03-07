AvtoVAZ Opens Prison Labor Site at Car Production Plant in Samara Region

Russia’s state-owned car manufacturer AvtoVaz opened a correctional labor site at its production facility, where it will employ forced prison labor, the Kommersant business daily reported Friday, citing prison authorities.
The Federal Penitentiary Service’s branch in the Samara region, where AvtoVAZ is based, announced the opening of the labor site on Thursday but did not disclose its partner company.
“The convicts will be employed at one of the largest enterprises in the Samara region,” the announcement said, noting that the site’s location directly within the company’s grounds in the city of Tolyatti was a “special feature.”
A total of 76 convicts will work at the facility, with their earnings directed toward victim compensation.
“Such centers not only contribute to reducing recidivism but also help convicts reintegrate into society while supporting the region’s economy,” the prison service said.
AvtoVAZ was a subsidiary of the French automaker Renault from 2016 until 2022, when Renault suspended operations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The company later sold its majority stake to the Russian government for a symbolic 1 ruble as part of a broader Western corporate exodus from Russia.
